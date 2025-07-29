The New York Jets signed one of the oldest active players in the NFL, as the team announced Tuesday it agreed to terms with 40-year-old kicker Nick Folk. This news came just hours after the Jets waived kicker Caden Davis.

Folk, whom the Dallas Cowboys selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He led the league in field goal percentage in each of the last two years, boasting a 96.7% percentage in 2023, and made 95.5% of his kicks in 2024. Folk missed just two of his 55 extra-point attempts, and made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts from 50+ yards.

If Folk's name sounds familiar to Jets fans, that's because he played 104 games for them from 2010-16. During the postseason run to the AFC Championship game in 2011, Folk made two of this three field-goal attempts, and all eight of his extra-point attempts. That includes the game-winning 32-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.

Folk converted on 84.3% of his field-goal attempts over 17 years, and his 403 made field goals ranks 14th all time. He joins a room that includes 'Thiccer Kicker' Harrison Mevis, who is Missouri's all-time scoring leader, and spent last year with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.