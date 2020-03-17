Jets sign former Seahawks free agent offensive tackle George Fant, per report

For the first several hours of the legal free agent tampering period on Monday, it appeared as if the New York Jets were willing to sit out of the market when it came to the offensive line. This was remedied late Monday evening when they agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant on a reported three-year, $30 million contract with $13.7 million in guarantees upon signing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. The Jets, who entered free agency with holes across their offensive line at three positions (or arguably more), hope that Fant can turn around what has been an inconsistent career thus far in the NFL.

Fant, who is still just 27 years old, has appeared in 40 NFL games and started in 20 of them. In 2019, Fant graded out as the 53rd-best offensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. Since the start of the 2018 season, Fant has been used as a hybrid tight end and offensive tackle for the Seahawks, but he has taken the majority of his snaps at the offensive tackle position. For example, in 2019, PFF charted Fant having taken 264 snaps at left tackle and 215 at tight end. In December of 2018, in a Week 13 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Fant recorded his first career reception, a 9-yard pass from Russell Wilson.

Despite only being on the field for 221 pass blocking snaps in 2019, PFF charted Fant having allowed two sacks, two additional quarterback hits, and 20 total pressures allowed -- these numbers surely factored into his subpar overall grade.

The 6-foot-5 and 322-pound former collegiate basketball player (at Western Kentucky) suffered a torn ACL in 2017 but has since been healthy while operating in his hybrid role for Seattle. The Jets hope that the best has yet to come for Fant moving forward, most likely as one of their starting offensive tackles.