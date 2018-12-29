Jets sign Quincy Enunwa to long-term extension, and here are three WRs team could still target in 2019 NFL Draft

The Jets signed Quincy Enunwa to a long-term extension on Friday, giving rookie quarterback Sam Darnold a veteran playmaker for the near future. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's a four-year deal worth $36 million, and includes $20 million in guarantees.

Enunwa, a 2016 sixth-round pick out of Nebraska, set a career high in receptions last season, hauling in 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns. He has been plagued by injuries in 2018, appearing in just 11 games and managing 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown.

Earlier this month Enunwa couldn't hide his frustration with missing time but also made it clear he wanted to remain in New York.

"Of course you want to stay in the same spot," he said several weeks ago, via ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. "You get to a position like this, where you've been in the same spot for five years, and the last thing you want to do is uproot everything you've kind of built. Regardless of whatever thoughts you're having here, you don't know what the problems are in the next place. You know what I mean?

"The type of negative things that people think about, you have to think about as well. But on the positive side, I've grown to love and appreciate it here, especially the fan base. It would be hard to go somewhere else."

And now Enunwa is officially part of a plan to rebuild this team around Darnold, the third-overall pick last spring.

"I knew when I got here that I wanted to be a Jet for a very long time," Enunwa said, via the Jets' website. "Now, I'll get my opportunity and it feels really good."

General manager Mike Maccagnan added: "Quincy is a key part of our foundation, and we are thrilled that this contract will keep him here for years to come."

The Jets will have a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and as you might expect, this team has plenty of needs. Chief among them: protecting Darnold with an elite offensive tackle. Adding a tenacious pass rusher is high on the to-do list too. But even with Enunwa under contract for another four years, don't be surprised if the Jets target a downfield playmaker early in the draft; Robby Anderson leads the team with 47 receptions, followed by Enunwa and then rookie fourth-round pick tight end Chris Herndon (38 receptions).

Here are three names to keep an eye on as the draft season ramps up in the coming weeks and months:

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf played in just seven games for Ole Miss because of a neck injury. But he declared for the draft in late November, a clear indication that he has no health concerns heading into draft season. Metcalf eats up cushion against cornerbacks, smoothly gets into breaks, is good at creating separation using his long strides to create separation downfield. He also shows soft hands when hauling in long arcing throws, as well as the ability to high-point the ball on fade routes. There are questions about his experience, and the offense he played in at Ole Miss, but if he can assuage those concerns he could be the first wideout drafted.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is one of the best wide receivers in this class and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season for the Wolfpack. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, sets up cornerbacks with his footwork, can make contested catches, and is a physical after-the-catch runner who also happens to be a willing blocker. He checks all the boxes in terms of what the Jags are looking for.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Harry is a physically imposing wideout with big-play ability. He regularly wins at the line of scrimmage and even when he doesn't, he makes contested catches as well as anyone in this draft class. And it's not over once the ball is in his hands; Harry is a YAC machine -- he's incredibly difficult to get on the ground. He's part JuJu Smith-Schuster, part Anquan Boldin.