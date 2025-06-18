The "Thiccer Kicker" is getting another chance at the NFL. The New York Jets signed former undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis to the roster Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mevis most recently spent time with the Birmingham Stallions as one of the top kickers in the UFL. He previously signed with the Carolina Panthers in May 2024 but was later waived during the preseason.

Mevis, who is listed at 6 feet, 242 pounds on the UFL website, was dubbed the nickname "Thiccer Kicker" at Missouri, where he finished as the school's all-time scoring leader (405 points) while hitting 78.3% of his field goal attempts. Mevis made a name for himself by kicking a 61-yard field goal to beat rival Kansas State during the 2023 season, setting an SEC record. He connected on 24 of 30 field goal attempts (80%) and converted 45 of 46 PATs (97.8%). Mevis also holds the program record for most field goals of 50 yards or longer with 12.

Mevis finished third among UFL kickers in total points (60) during the 2025 regular season with Birmingham. He made 20 of 21 field goal attempts (95.2%) with a long of 54 yards. Mevis' only miss during the regular season came from 63 yards.

Mevis was one of four kickers invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2024.

Pelissero reports the Jets waived Anders Carlson, who appeared in five games last season, connecting on 8 of 10 field goal attempts (80%) and made 9 of 11 PATs (81.8%). His longest made field goal was 58 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.