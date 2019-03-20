Jets sign Trevor Siemian to back up Sam Darnold, replacing 39-year-old Josh McCown
New York has a new No. 2, and he's more than a decade younger than McCown
With Josh McCown unsure of whether he'll return for an 18th NFL season, the New York Jets landed a new backup for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold on Wednesday, signing former Minnesota Vikings No. 2 Trevor Siemian to a one-year deal.
As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth $2 million, but Siemian can earn up to $3 million with incentives.
A former Denver Broncos starter, the 27-year-old Siemian is more than a decade younger than the 39-year-old McCown, and he brings 24 games of first-string experience to New York's depth chart. Denver's full-time starter during the 2016 season, he spent three years with the Broncos before the Vikings acquired him via trade to serve as Kirk Cousins' backup. Siemian didn't take the field during the 2018 season during his first and only season in Minnesota.
His arrival is perhaps even more notable because of how it affects Darnold and McCown. The former, who flashed promise as the Jets' face of the franchise in 2018, missed three games as a rookie due to injury. McCown, meanwhile, was well received in New York during a two-year stint with the team, serving as both a mentor and stopgap starter, including with a 94.5 passer rating in 13 starts at age 38. The longtime backup said earlier this offseason that he had yet to decide whether he'd be back with the Jets.
"While I still have a strong desire to continue playing, my family dynamics at this point are such that I would like to take more time before making the commitment to play in 2019," he said. "I have spoken to the Jets to make them aware. I'm excited about spending time with my family as we process what's next."
Per NFL.com, there's still a possibility McCown returns as either the No. 3 behind Siemian or a new addition to the Jets' coaching staff.
