The New York Jets have a situation on their hands with pass rusher Haason Reddick holding out due to his contract, so the franchise has signed another defensive end to compete in Reddick's stead. Per SNY, the Jets are signing former first-round pick Takkarist McKinley, who tried out for a roster spot at Jets minicamp.

The 28-year-old was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. In 49 games with the Falcons, "Takk" recorded 79 combined tackles, 17.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. In 2020, which was the final year of his rookie contract, McKinley requested a trade, and was eventually released. While he was claimed by multiple teams, he did not play another game that season due to injury.

In 2021, McKinley signed with the Cleveland Browns, and recorded 18 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games played. The following season, he bounced around on a couple of practice squads, but did appear in four games for the Los Angeles Rams. McKinley signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in March, but was released earlier this month.

In 64 career games played, McKinley has recorded 98 combined tackles and 20 sacks. He may have found a stable situation with one of the best defenses in the NFL, getting to play alongside players like Jermaine Johnson II and Quinnen Williams.