For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers is set to be a free agent, and right now, no one seems to know what he's going to do. The four-time NFL MVP has several options on the table with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants looking like the most probable destination.

One of Rodgers' former teammates in New York thinks the quarterback's best option would actually be the Minnesota Vikings. According to Jets star Sauce Gardner, Rodgers would rank first "in all QB stats" in 2025 if he decides to go to Minnesota.

With J.J. McCarthy already on the roster, the Vikings aren't necessarily looking for a veteran quarterback to start, but if they made the decision to sign Rodgers, Gardner thinks their offense would be unstoppable.

It's interesting to hear one of the top corners in the NFL say that. Gardner spent a full year watching Rodgers play in 2024, so he knows what the quarterback still has in the tank. Also, as a corner, he knows how lethal the Vikings offense can be thanks to a receiving group that includes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Sam Darnold struggled for most of his career before landing in Minnesota last season. During his one season as the Vikings' starting quarterback, he finished fifth in the NFL in both passing yards (4,319) and touchdown passes (35) while leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. Gardner seems to think that Rodgers might be able to do even better.

One person who appears to agree with Gardner is Brett Favre. The NFL legend thinks Rodgers should follow his path by ending his career in Minnesota.

"By all means, sign with [the Vikings]. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said during an appearance on "The Will Cain Show" Tuesday.

Favre went from the Packers to the Jets to the Vikings, and now, Rodgers has the chance to do the same thing. Although the Giants and Steelers seem to be the most interested in Rodgers, the Vikings have been viewed as a "dark horse" to land the quarterback, so it will be interesting to see what happens as the 41-year-old gets set to make his first foray into free agency.