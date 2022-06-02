Three more players will be added to the New York Jets ring of honor in 2022, left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson, center Nick Mangold and cornerback Darrelle Revis. The three are former teammates and MetLife Stadium legends.

The inductions will take place at halftime over three games this season.

Mangold will be honored first on Sept. 25 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ferguson's celebration will be on Oct. 30 at halftime against the New England Patriots and Revis will wrap up the honors on Nov. 27 during a game against the Chicago Bears.

Ferguson and Mangold, also known as "Nick and Brick" were both first-round draft picks who were staples to the team's offensive line for a decade.

Ferguson went to three Pro Bowls and did not miss a single start during his 10 years with the team. Mangold went to an impressive seven Pro Bowls. Both players spent their entire career with the Jets.

Following the announcement, Mangold said he was shocked at the honor and commented on his former teammates being inducted along with him.

"Thank you so much. This is awesome and amazing since it's with two of my guys,'' he said. "Revis, it was outstanding just being on the team with you, your presence was amazing. To share this honor with you is awesome. Brick, we started this together back in Mobile, Alabama, (at the Senior Bowl) and now we close it up together. That's very special to me and something that is an awesome thing.

"Congratulations you two. I feel like I'm the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in. But it's definitely an honor and I can't wait to start the celebrations."

Revis was a shutdown corner and was known for "Revis Island," a place all quarterbacks worried about passing to.

While with the Jets, Revis had 25 interceptions, 112 defended passes and was a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.