Jets to re-sign linebacker Jordan Jenkins to a one-year deal, per report

Jordan Jenkins is staying with Gang Green for the 2020 season.

After five days on the open market, the veteran linebacker is going to sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Jets' third-round pick in the 2016 draft, Jenkins is coming off a season that saw him record a career-high eight sacks to go with 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. Over the past two seasons, Jenkins, a starter since his rookie season, has tallied 15 sacks, 67 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

Jenkins received interest on the open market from the Patriots and Ravens, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. A main reason why Jenkins wanted to return to the Jets was the chance to continue playing for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who helped New York boast the league's second-best run defense during his first season with the team.

New York tried to extend Jenkins' contract during the 2019 season before talks between the two sides stalled. The Jets then failed to come to terms with Jenkins on a long-term deal before the start of free agency. But despite their failed attempts to sign him long-term, New York will have Jenkins back in the fold for 2020, at least.

Keeping Jenkins in the fold is good news for a Jets defense that showed signs of growth as the 2019 season progressed. Spearheaded by Jenkins and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, New York's defense was a major reason why the Jets went 6-2 during the second half of the season after a 1-7 start. The Jets' defense held four of their last seven opponents to 17 points or less, including holding Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense to a paltry three points in New York's Week 12 win over the Silver and Black. New York allowed 16 combined points in their final two games, wins over the Steelers and Bills.

The Jets' defense should also be vastly better in 2020 with the returns of linebackers Avery Williamson and C.J. Mosley. Williamson missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler, sustained a season-ending groin injury during the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Bills.

Jenkins choosing to stay in New York also meant that the Patriots, who lost quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, were unable to add him to their defense, as the Jets, Bills and Dolphins look to dethrone the Patriots as the new AFC East champion in 2020.