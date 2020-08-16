Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: New York Jets ( 2:50 )

The New York Jets are reportedly adding another veteran wide receiver for Sam Darnold to work with. On Sunday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Jets had agreed to terms with veteran wideout Chris Hogan on a new deal. Hogan has been a constant in the AFC East, and has now spent time with all four teams.

Hogan was most recently with the Carolina Panthers, but played in just seven games and made eight catches for 67 yards in 2019. He suffered a knee injury early in the season which placed him on injured reserve, but he did return to the active roster later in the year. While Hogan spent time on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad and spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, he will most likely be remembered for his time with the New England Patriots. Hogan won two Super Bowls in three years with the Tom Brady and the Patriots, and owns the franchise record for most receiving yards in a playoff game -- when he went off for 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game during the 2016 season. In those three seasons with New England, Hogan caught 107 passes for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former undrafted two-way player out of Monmouth has struggled to make an impact when not playing for the Patriots, but does get an opportunity with the Jets. New York lost former No. 1 wideout Robby Anderson in free agency, and while it signed Breshad Perriman and drafted Denzel Mims this offseason, both players are unproven. Perriman secured a deal thanks to a late-season explosion he had for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went down with injuries, and Mims is a rookie out of Baylor who was taken by New York in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hogan, who turns 33 in October, has caught a total of 202 passes for 2,677 yards and 18 touchdowns in 95 career games.