One of the top remaining free agents is off the board, as CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that the New York Jets will sign former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal. New York is working to upgrade its offensive line, which allowed 64 total sacks in 2023, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Smith explained his decision to sign with New York on the phone to Anderson.

"I would've love to have stayed home in Dallas, but as we all know it's a business the way it works," Smith said. "I still feel like the Jets have an opportunity to win it, and anything I can do for the team to help them out, I'm going to do me best to do it."

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, as Smith was selected by Dallas with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC. It was reported earlier this month that Smith was not expected to return to the Cowboys, as The Dallas Morning News said it became clear at the NFL Combine that the two sides stood drastically apart when it came to financial framework.

Smith has started in all 161 career games played, and is a five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. While injuries have affected Smith's availability recently, he has been great when in the lineup. In 2023, PFF awarded Smith an 88.6 pass-blocking grade, the highest in the entire league among offensive linemen to play 100 or more snaps.

Upgrading the offensive line to keep Aaron Rodgers healthy was likely the No. 1 item on New York's offseason to-do list, and Smith is excited to block for a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"I feel like it's going to be amazing," Smith said. "Of course me being with Dallas, he's kicked our butts twice in the playoffs -- so I know what he's capable of. Honestly, I'm just excited about the opportunity."

This unit struggled mightily in 2023, and was also hit hard by injuries. So far this offseason, the Jets have traded for right tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens, signed another former Raven in offensive guard John Simpson and now have added a stud left tackle.