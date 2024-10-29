Almost everything is wrong with the New York Jets right now. The team isn't ignoring at least one area of weakness, however, with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich telling reporters Monday that the club will host multiple kickers for workouts Tuesday, and could replace the struggling Greg Zuerlein for Thursday's game.

"The beauty of the kicking [game], you don't need the rest that the rest of these guys ... need," Ulbrich said, per NBC Sports, "so we'll have a competition, bring some guys in, and the best guy will play on Thursday."

The 36-year-old Zuerlein once enjoyed a stretch as one of the NFL's strongest and most accurate legs, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017. He was also reliable for the Jets in 2023, his first year with the team, hitting 35 of 38 (or 92%) of his field goal tries. This season has been a different story, with Zuerlein missing six of 15 attempts during New York's 2-6 start.

The Jets' pre-Week 9 competition comes less than a month after the team hosted free agent kickers Cade York, Riley Patterson and Matt Coghlin for workouts.