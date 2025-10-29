The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets have swapped players and future draft picks ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. The Jets are trading cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN.

Carter, 26, will get a fresh start in Philadelphia after a rough first half of the season in New York that saw him battle through injuries and a diminished role in the Jets' defense. The Eagles are clearly hoping that Carter -- who not long ago was hailed as one of the NFL's top slot corners -- can return to the form that earned him a three-year, $30.75 million contract ahead of the 2024 season.

In order to complete the trade, Carter agreed to get rid of the $5 million injury guarantees in his contract for the 2026 season, according to NFL Media.

This marks the second time this year that the 25-year-old Metchie has been traded. A 2022 second-round pick, Metchie was traded from Houston to Philadelphia in August. The former Alabama standout produced little during his time in Philadelphia, though, as he caught just four passes for 18 yards while playing in seven games for the defending world champions.

John Metchie III PHI • WR • #18 TAR 0 REC 7 REC YDs 67 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Both players are heading to completely opposite situations. Carter is joining an Eagles team that is in first place in the NFC East and is vying to become only the second team since the Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Metchie is going to a Jets team that is 1-7 but is coming off of a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Bengals.