The Kansas City Chiefs pounced on an opportunity to welcome back a fan favorite and made it happen Sunday after acquiring Derrick Nnadi from the New York Jets in a trade that includes future NFL Draft picks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The move was possible for the Jets after they bolstered their defensive front with two recent additions — Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns and Harrison Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings.

Nnadi signed with New York in March as one of the NFL's most durable players at the position. He played in all 17 regular-season games each of the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and missed just one game over his entire seven-year tenure with the franchise previously.

Given the depth of the Chiefs' defensive front, Nnadi saw his role reduced last season after playing a career-low 215 defensive snaps and 11 tackles. He projected to get more work with the Jets alongside Byron Cowart and Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle, but goes back to the franchise that took him at No. 75 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nnadi's one-year deal with New York contained minimal guarantees and the Jets are only reportedly taking on $168,000 as a result of this trade. It will free up just over $1 million in cap space ahead of the 2025 season as well.

Nnadi has played next to defensive star Chris Jones in recent years with the Chiefs and has been a reliable run-stopper. Previously, Kansas City chose not to re-sign Nnadi as a free agent.

Via Pro Football Focus, Nnadi ranks at No. 206 out of 219 rated defensive tackles after last season, but goes back to a defensive scheme he's comfortable along with personnel he knows well. With Jones and Mike Pennel holding down the interior starting spots, Nnadi will battle for reps against the likes of Omarr Norman-Lott, Jerry Tillery and Marlon Tuipulotu, among others.