The Sam Darnold era in New York has officially come to a close. With the NFL Draft just weeks away from kicking off, the Carolina Panthers have acquired the former first-round quarterback in a trade with the Jets, as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The Panthers have since confirmed the trade and noted that they are sending a 2021 sixth-round pick along with a second and fourth-round selection in 2022.

Darnold's future with the Jets was in doubt once New York slotted themselves into the No. 2 overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft. There, they are positioned to select one of the top quarterback prospects that make up a rather deep class at the position. Our own CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has the Jets taking BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson, who has been the presumptive No. 2 pick throughout the pre-draft process. This deal that now sends Darnold to the Panthers all but confirms that the organization will be going with a quarterback at that top spot.

Sam Darnold NYJ • QB • 14 CMP% 59.6 YDs 2208 TD 9 INT 11 YD/Att 6.07

