Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos traded with the Jets for quarterback Zach Wilson, New York's former No. 2 overall pick. During the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, general managers Joe Douglas and George Paton reportedly made another deal.

The Jets, according to ESPN, are sending defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 27-year-old defensive lineman was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, but has played four of his five NFL seasons with the Jets. Franklin-Myers has started in every game he's played over the past three seasons, and has recorded 135 combined tackles, 19.5 sacks, 61 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 81 career games played.

One facet of this trade to address is Franklin-Myers' contract, as he's due north of $13 million in base salary over each of the next two seasons after signing a four-year, $55 million extension in 2021, per Over The Cap. Franklin-Myers' contract will be redone in Denver, according to ESPN, and interestingly enough, the Broncos consider him a part of their 2024 draft class.

Denver did make an addition on the defensive front in Day 2 of the draft, as it selected former Utah pass rusher Jonah Elliss at No. 76 overall. Franklin-Myers is expected to play on the line with D.J. Jones and Zach Allen.