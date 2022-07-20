The New York Jets had one of the most impressive draft hauls of all NFL teams this offseason, but not all of their rookies are ready for training camp. Third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert, a tight end out of Ohio State, has been placed on the Reserve/Non-football injury (NFI) list due to his foot injury, per multiple reports.

Ruckert was unable to fully participate during the Jets' offseason program due to the injury. He suffered it during Senior Bowl prep back in February, and because of it, did not work out at the NFL combine or his Pro Day. Ruckert told reporters in March that it was plantar fasciitis, per 11W.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said a week after selecting Ruckert that they hoped he would be able to get some work in during the spring, per SNY, but over two months later, he's still hampered by the issue. Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported four months ago that the injury was more serious than anyone was letting on.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end caught just 54 passes for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years at Ohio State, but has undeniable potential. Ruckert being placed on the NFI list for training camp may put him behind the eight ball a bit in terms of the competition at tight end, as New York also signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency.