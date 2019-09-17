Jets' Trevor Siemian out for season with ankle injury; Luke Falk to start for Sam Darnold

Trevor Siemian's run as the New York Jets' quarterback lasted all of six throws.

After undergoing an MRI Tuesday for an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the veteran backup was placed on season-ending injured reserve, leaving the Jets with just one healthy quarterback entering the third week of the season. Siemian was replaced by former sixth-round draft pick Luke Falk in Monday's game, and now, with regular starter Sam Darnold already sidelined indefinitely with mononucleosis, Falk is slated to be the Jets' No. 1 for the foreseeable future.

Signed this offseason to replace Darnold mentor Josh McCown as New York's backup, Siemian's first passes of the year came on Monday night against the Browns. And while he wasn't particularly sharp out of the gate, finishing 3 of 6 as part of the team's slow offensive start under new coach Adam Gase, his loss throws yet another wrench into an already depleted QB situation.

Originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2018, Falk spent his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins after falling victim to Tennessee's final roster cut-down but finished the year on IR with a wrist injury. The Washington State product was accurate against Cleveland, finishing 20 of 25 for 198 yards in his debut snaps, but he will face a tall task in his first career start in Week 3, when the Jets travel to New England for a matchup against the heavily favored Patriots (2-0).

The silver lining, if there is one: Darnold could actually be back sooner rather than later. The former first-rounder returned to the team facility Tuesday for the first time since his mono diagnosis, NFL Network reported, and Gase said the QB is "feeling better."