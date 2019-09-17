Jets' Trevor Siemian ruled out with ankle injury, Luke Falk in at quarterback

The Jets are down another quarterback.

With just under eight minutes left in the second quarter of New York's "Monday Night Football'' matchup with the Cleveland Browns, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian rolled out to the right and was hit while throwing deep. Siemian was down on the field for a bit, but did walk off under his own power. He was on the Jets sideline for a moment before limping to the locker room.

After being evaluated for an ankle injury, the Jets officially ruled him out at the start of the second half.

WR Demaryius Thomas is out with a hamstring injury.



QB Trevor Siemian is out with an ankle injury. #CLEvsNYJ — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) September 17, 2019

Siemian, who completed just 3 of 6 passes for three yards in this contest, got the start in place of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mononucleosis.

As Siemian deals with this injury, Luke Falk is under center for the Jets. The former Washington State quarterback came in under duress, completed his lone pass and helped New York to a field goal drive.

