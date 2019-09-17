Jets' Trevor Siemian ruled out with ankle injury, Luke Falk in at quarterback
The Jets are down to their third-string QB.
The Jets are down another quarterback.
With just under eight minutes left in the second quarter of New York's "Monday Night Football'' matchup with the Cleveland Browns, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian rolled out to the right and was hit while throwing deep. Siemian was down on the field for a bit, but did walk off under his own power. He was on the Jets sideline for a moment before limping to the locker room.
After being evaluated for an ankle injury, the Jets officially ruled him out at the start of the second half.
Siemian, who completed just 3 of 6 passes for three yards in this contest, got the start in place of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mononucleosis.
As Siemian deals with this injury, Luke Falk is under center for the Jets. The former Washington State quarterback came in under duress, completed his lone pass and helped New York to a field goal drive.
For more on Browns-Jets, check out our live blog of the game here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Browns and Jets close out Week 2
Here's how you can catch the Browns-Jets game tonight
-
Six teams in mix to land M. Fitzpatrick
One lucky team is going to acquire the 2018 first round pick
-
Odell Beckham makes wild 1-handed catch
We can go ahead and add this catch to Odell's career highlight reel
-
Le'Veon Bell addresses Steelers, Brown
Bell discussed his former team and his former teammate
-
Jets vs. Browns odds, MNF expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
-
Jags' Ramsey reportedly asks for trade
The report comes after Ramsey had to be separated from Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone