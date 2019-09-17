Jets' Trevor Siemian being evaluated for ankle injury, Luke Falk in at quarterback

The Jets are down another quarterback.

With just under eight minutes left in the second quarter of New York's "Monday Night Football'' matchup with the Cleveland Browns, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian rolled out to the right, was hit while throwing deep and is now being evaluated for an ankle injury.

Siemian was down on the field for a bit, but did walk off under his own power. He was on the Jets sideline for a moment before limping to the locker room. Siemian, who completed just 3 of 6 passes for three yards in this contest, got the start in place of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mononucleosis.

As Siemian deals with this injury, Luke Falk is under center for the Jets. The former Washington State quarterback came in under duress, completed his lone pass and helped New York to a field goal drive.

