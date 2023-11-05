The 4-3 New York Jets are winners of three in a row after starting the 2023 season 1-3, but their offense certainly isn't the reason why: their 18.0 points per game ranks them as the 26th scoring offense out of 32 NFL teams while their 18.4 points per game allowed are the eighth-fewest in the league. Among teams with a winning record through seven games, the Jets have the fewest offensive touchdowns (eight) since the 2007 Ravens, the worst third-down conversion rate (23%) since the 2010 Bears and the least efficient red zone offense since the 2006 Vikings (26% red zone touchdown rate).

Naturally, Gang Green pursued help at the trade deadline, and according to ESPN they went for the biggest fish supposedly on the market: Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams has been open about his discontent with Las Vegas' offensive struggles this season as well as his "hurt" when the Raiders released his Fresno State BFF, quarterback Derek Carr this past offseason.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis pulled the plug on the regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler early Wednesday morning, hours after the league's October 31 trade deadline had passed. According to the ESPN report, Ziegler and McDaniels rebuffed the Jets' trade offer. Had Davis fired the duo shortly after their 26-14 loss against the Lions on "Monday Night Football" in Week 9, perhaps Adams would have been on the move.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Bringing Adams to New York would have only reinforced the notion that they are "Green Bay East" as eight former Packers are a part of the Jets: four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, wide receiver Allen Lazard, wide receiver Randall Cobb, wide receiver Malik Taylor, offensive tackle Billy Turner, quarterback Tim Boyle and safety Adrian Amos. Jets head coach Robert Saleh even provides a connection to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur: Saleh and LaFleur came up in the NFL together, and LaFleur was the best man at Saleh's wedding.

Adams and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year wide receiver Garrett Wilson would have been an incredible dynamic duo for current quarterback Zach Wilson and down the road, Rodgers. Instead, Gang Green will face Adams and Raiders in Week 10 in the desert on "Sunday Night Football."