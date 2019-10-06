Jets turning into sellers on trade market after offseason as big spenders

Under former management, the Jets were one of the NFL's heaviest-spending teams back in the spring during free agency. Now, new management is willing to move on from several high-priced players ahead of the trade deadline, league sources said.

Rookie general manager Joe Douglas is in a difficult spot, with the Jets off to an 0-3 start amid renewed expectations, taking over the job late in the offseason when it was almost impossible to make real changes, and then watching starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who remains out Sunday, miss over a month with mono. Douglas is trying to turn the perpetually middling club into a long-term winner and, sources said, is willing to get creative to do it.

AFC East rivals Miami are already well into a roster teardown that has loaded them up with picks in the next two drafts, and the Jets have serious issues to address on the offensive and defensive lines, for starters. With the future of former top pick Leonard Williams in doubt, and him carrying a whopping $14 million salary, the Jets would be willing to part with him via trade sources said, while former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, whom the Jets just acquired from the Raiders in March, is also available.

Both of their arrivals predate Douglas's hiring. Osemele has struggled with injuries this season, but has a strong pedigree at guard and tackle. Moving him or Williams would likely require the Jets absorb some salary to do so, league sources suggested, which does not seem to be a problem. Rival general managers doubt the Jets would be able to move struggling corner Trumaine Johnson and his $8 million salary, even in a salary dump, and while there was much talk about this new regime not being high on recently-signed free agent running back Le'Veon Bell, I have not heard specific chatter about him to this point.

With Darnold out at least another week, the short-term looks very bleak for the Jets. New York faces the Eagles, Cowboys, Patriots and Jaguars before the trade deadline at the end of the month, and while they don't have an abundance of natural trade options, expect them to make at least a few moves.