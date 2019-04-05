Jets unveil brand new logo and uniforms, including one jersey color the team has never worn before
The Jets are going to have a brand new look in 2019
For the first time in more than 20 years, the New York Jets have decided to completely redesign their uniforms. The team unveiled a new look on Thursday, and the biggest change most NFL fans are going to notice is that the Jets have added a jersey color that they've never worn before.
For the first time in franchise history, the Jets will have a black jersey to go along with the green and white jerseys that they've been wearing for the past 56 seasons. The team will also be making one other major change, with the Jets going from their current white helmet back to the green helmet that they wore for nearly 20 years (1978-97).
The uniform redesign started in 2014 and culminated with Thursday's release. Officially, the team's new colors are Gotham green, spotlight white and stealth black.
Here's a look at the new helmet -- which includes a new logo -- that the Jets will be wearing from now on.
One thing some fans will notice is that the new green helmet was the same one that was leaked earlier this week. After the helmet and uniform leak came out on Wednesday, the team never confirmed or denied whether or not the leak was real, but it turns out that the leak was indeed the real thing, even if Jamal Adams tried to insist it wasn't.
So what do the new uniforms look like? Glad you asked.
Let's start with the new black jersey, which you can see below.
Although the black uniforms are new, it's not the first time the Jets have used black on their jerseys. The team used to have black trim -- as modeled below by Boomer Esiason -- but the team dumped the trim when they revamped their uniforms before the 1998 season.
The Jets also unveiled a new white uniform and a new green uniform.
Here's what the new green uniform looks like...
And here's what the new white uniform looks like.
Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is excited about the new uniforms and the team.
"We've got the young quarterback, we've got the new coach, the theme of this team is 'Take Flight.' We're ready to enter a new era," Johnson said in a statement. "I think that this new uniform symbolizes that."
Here's a look at all three uniforms together.
To give you an idea of how much the uniform has changed, here's a look at what the uniforms looked like last year.
Here's the white uniform from last season.
And here's the green uniform from last season.
The new makeover unveiled on Thursday marks the first time since 1998 that the Jets have undergone a major uniform change. The last time the team revamped its look came after the 1997 season when they dumped the black trim, changed the color of their helmet and went from a Kelly green to a darker hunter green.
