The San Francisco 49ers are on the road heading to MetLife Stadium for a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. Both of these clubs are looking for their first win of the season after falling in the opener. While the Jets were the underdogs in their matchup with the BIlls, the 49ers were upset by Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, which is bringing about questions regarding a potential Super Bowl hangover for Kyle Shanahan's club.

Both teams will also be dealing with a number of major injuries in this contest. Over the course of the week, the Jets placed star running back Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve and ruled out wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Meanwhile, the 49ers placed corner Richard Sherman on IR, while All-Pro tight end George Kittle has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury in last Sunday's loss.

In this space, we've been navigating through all that news and providing the latest gambling analysis to keep you betting sharp for this matchup. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

49ers (-7) at Jets

The line reopened a half-point higher than the lookahead at 49ers -6.5 on Sunday after the Jets had trouble putting anything positive on tape in their loss to the Bills. It was quickly bet up to 49ers -7 and has bounced between the two numbers throughout the week.

The pick: 49ers -7. San Francisco could be teetering on the verge of suffering a serious Super Bowl hangover after falling to the Cardinals in the opener, but it seems highly unlikely those troubles will follow them to East Rutherford. New York's offense doesn't have enough horses to truly test the 49ers' front seven and even with George Kittle out, Jimmy Garoppolo and company should be able to keep the Jets at a sizeable distance. The Niners have also been great at beating inferior teams. According to CBS Sports Research, they have gone 8-2 SU vs. teams with non-winning records. The Jets, meanwhile, are 1-6 SU against teams with winning records. Given that track record and San Francisco's overall superior talent, they should cover.

Over/Under 41.5 points

The total didn't budge off the lookahead number of 43.5 when it reopened on Sunday, but the litany of injuries in this matchup has caused it to drop throughout the week. 49ers tight end George Kittle won't play due to a knee injury. New York receiver Jamison Crowder -- who ripped off a 69-yard touchdown in Week 1 -- has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury and running back Le'Veon Bell was just placed on IR. Defensively, San Francisco will also be without corner Richard Sherman, who was placed on IR earlier this week.

The pick: Under 41.5. New York doesn't have enough firepower offensively to do any damage against the 49ers defense even without Sherman lurking in the secondary. As for the Niners, the fact that they have a number of receivers banged up and Kittle already being ruled out means they won't be lighting it up on the scoreboard in this one either.

First half: 49ers -3.5, O/U 20.5

The pick: Under 20.5. The Jets totaled just three points in the first half last weekend would have dropped just 10 points for the game had it not been for Crowder's long touchdown reception in the third quarter against Buffalo. The 49ers' game script should lean on its backfield led by Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman, equating to a low-scoring affair that centers around time of possession.

Player props

Chris Herndon total receiving yards: Over 45.5 (-110). Herndon nearly hit this total in the opener and that was with both Crowder and Bell in the rotation for Sam Darnold. With increased looks, Herndon has a fantastic shot of being New York's top receiving option.

Chris Herndon total receptions: Over 4.5 (+125). This is one prop I'm going to hammer. The tight end was the second-most targeted pass catcher by by Darnold in Week 1 and he was able to haul in six of his seven targets. That volume should only increase with Crowder (13 targets in the opener) sidelined for this matchup.

Breshad Perriman total receptions: Over 3.5 (-150). Perriman will be another beneficiary of Crowder already being ruled out. The veteran pass catcher saw five targets in Week 1 and was able to bring in three catches. The fact that San Francisco's secondary will be without Richard Sherman will also help Perriman's chances being more efficient with his added volume.

Breshad Perriman total receiving yards: Over 52.5 (-110). The 49ers secondary dealing with multiple injuries along with being the top receiver on the depth chart gives Perriman a decent shot at putting up a big total.

Sam Darnold total passing attempts: Over 33.5 (-105). I can see New York playing from behind in this game, which will force Darnold to throw the ball particularly in the second half. In New York's loss to Buffalo in Week 1, Darnold dropped back 35 times. San Francisco's banged-up secondary should also open up some shots downfield.