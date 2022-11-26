Who's Playing

Chicago @ New York

Current Records: Chicago 3-8; New York 6-4

What to Know

The New York Jets will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but New York was not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. New York came up short against the Patriots, falling 10-3. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of QB Zach Wilson, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 77 yards on 22 attempts.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 48 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Despite the loss, Chicago had strong showings from QB Justin Fields, who passed for one TD and 153 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 85 yards, and RB David Montgomery, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Fields ended up with a passer rating of 134.10.

The Jets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put New York at 6-4 and the Bears at 3-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York enters the matchup with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago is second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago and New York tied in their last contest.