Jets vs. Bengals odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

The New York Jets will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 0-11 overall and 0-5 at home, while New York is 4-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. New York is 5-6 against the spread this season and enters Sunday's AFC matchup averaging 34 points per game over its last three contests. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 4-6-1 against the spread but has covered in six of its last seven games in December. New York is favored by three-points in the latest Bengals vs. Jets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 41.

The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season.

Now, it has simulated Bengals vs. Jets 10,000 times and the results are in.

Cincinnati was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as the Bengals fell 16-10 to Pittsburgh. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd put on a strong performance in Cincinnati's loss, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Boyd has recorded 63 receptions for 699 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New York made easy work of Oakland and carried off a 34-3 victory. Quarterback Sam Darnold was slinging it as he passed for 315 yards and two touchdowns on 29 attempts. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 127.80. The second-year signal caller also scored a touchdown on the ground, his second rushing touchdown of the season.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: Cincinnati is stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 417.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Jets come into the matchup boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 78.1.

So who wins Jets vs. Bengals? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Jets vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.