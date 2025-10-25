Will the New York Jets (0-7) get their first win of the season when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) in NFL Week 8 on Paramount+? The Jets are coming off of their worst game of the 2025 NFL season, as they failed to score a touchdown in a 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Bengals got their first win with Joe Flacco under center, holding off Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, 33-31, on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Cincinnati is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Bengals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bengals -6.5, over/under 44.5

It's seems like an understatement to say that very little has gone right for the Jets this season. They are averaging the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (143.4) and the sixth fewest points per game (18.4). The only silver lining is that New York's passing defense has been solid, holding four of its last five opposing quarterbacks, including Josh Allen, to under 180 yards.



The pass rush will be New York's only hope against Flacco, who threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in Cincy's upset over Pittsburgh. He has two good weapons to work with in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown could find room on the ground against a subpar Jets run defense. Cincinnati's defense isn't as solid and the Over has hit in four games so far this season, so the passing defense -- which is allowing 257.1 yards in the air -- will have to clamp down against the Jets' quarterback contingent.

Model's Jets vs. Bengals score prediction, picks

The Bengals have won four of the last five head-to-head meetings, with three of those wins being double-digit victories. However, both teams are 3-4-0 ATS heading into Sunday's matchup and the Jets only lost by two points to big competition in the Steelers, Broncos and Buccaneers. The SportsLine model has New York covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Jets vs. Bengals score prediction: Bengals 27, Jets 25

