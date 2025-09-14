Jets vs. Bills live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Week 2 AFC East game

Fresh off one of the most thrilling comeback victories in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills venture into the AFC East slate of their schedule against the New York Jets in a Week 2 clash. The Bills overcame a 15-point deficit with 4:00 left to stun the Baltimore Ravens last week, riding off that emotional high against a Jets team that surprised the league in Week 1.

New York challenged the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final minutes of a 34-32 loss, highlighted by new quarterback Justin Fields going 16 of 22 for 218 yards with a touchdown. The Jets put up 394 yards of offense, as Breece Hall put up 108 rushing yards while Garrett Wilson had 95 receiving yards and a touchdown. This game is a crucial one for the Jets, as they look to avoid an 0-2 start and fall even further back in the AFC East race.

The Bills are overwhelming favorites to win the division for the sixth consecutive seaosn, and can make a statement with a victory over the Jets on Sunday. Josh Allen is coming off a performance in which he finished with 251 passing yards in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 comeback, part of a 394-yard performance with two passing touchdowns. Allen had 424 total yards with four combined touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Week 1 victory.

Can the Bills get to 2-0? Will the Jets make the AFC East race interesting? Be sure to follow along with analysis from this game in our live blog below!

Where to watch Bills vs. Jets live