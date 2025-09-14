Jets vs. Bills live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Week 2 AFC East game

Allen did not play the remaining 1:23 of the first quarter, but he appears to have injured his nose. No word if it's broken or not. The slow motion replay looked like the nose snapped.
Allen is back in the game to start the 2nd quarter.
Fresh off one of the most thrilling comeback victories in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills venture into the AFC East slate of their schedule against the New York Jets in a Week 2 clash. The Bills overcame a 15-point deficit with 4:00 left to stun the Baltimore Ravens last week, riding off that emotional high against a Jets team that surprised the league in Week 1.
New York challenged the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final minutes of a 34-32 loss, highlighted by new quarterback Justin Fields going 16 of 22 for 218 yards with a touchdown. The Jets put up 394 yards of offense, as Breece Hall put up 108 rushing yards while Garrett Wilson had 95 receiving yards and a touchdown. This game is a crucial one for the Jets, as they look to avoid an 0-2 start and fall even further back in the AFC East race.
The Bills are overwhelming favorites to win the division for the sixth consecutive seaosn, and can make a statement with a victory over the Jets on Sunday. Josh Allen is coming off a performance in which he finished with 251 passing yards in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 comeback, part of a 394-yard performance with two passing touchdowns. Allen had 424 total yards with four combined touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Week 1 victory.
Can the Bills get to 2-0? Will the Jets make the AFC East race interesting? Be sure to follow along with analysis from this game in our live blog below!
Allen goes into the sideline and runs to get treatment. We'll let you know what the injury is. Mitchell Trubisky enters the game. Allen was holding his nose.
Trubisky enters the game and throws a 32-yard completion.
Failed end around, lost 10 yards
Arian Smith called offsides on a 17-yard catch that was later ruled incomplete.
Garrett Wilson drop.
0 points on three possessions. 9 plays for 20 yards.
Prater hit a chip-shot 28-yard FG for and hasn't missed a FG attempt nor extra point since the Bills signed him last week. Prater is filling in for Tyler Bass (injured reserve). Bills don't fully capitalize on Field fumble.
Bills 10, Jets 0
On the 2nd play of the Jets ensuing possession, Fields fumbled and gave the ball back to the Bills. That's the 45th fumble by Fields since his rookie year in 2021, by far the most in the NFL.
Three plays later for Buffalo, James Cook punches it in for the TD -- after the roughing the passer call on 3rd-and-19 gave the Bills an automatic first down. Poor penalty by the Jets and the Bills capitalize. Cook had 5 carries for 22 yards and a scor on that opening drive. Allen was 1 of 3 for 4 yards.
Bills 7, Jets 0
Allen didn't get his "push pass" back to the line of scrimmage. I guess that's what we can call it. Allen didn't even try to get the ball back to the LOS.
Didn't affect the Bills anyway, as Clemons hit Allen late on a 3rd-and-19. It's a bad penalty and really didn't affect the play, but that will be called every time. Just an easy call for the official to amke.
Allen had a 40-yard rush on a 3rd-and-8 eon just the third play of the game. Towards the end of the run, Allen used his massive frame to stiff arm Tony Adams at the end of the run. What can't Allen do?
The Bills are looking to take command of the AFC East after two weeks (no team in the division outside of the Bills won in Week 1). The Jets are looking to avoid an 0-2 start. This is a big one.
His Best Since
Team pts -- 32 (Week 6, 2024)
Total TD/TO -- 3-0 (Week 5, 2023)
Yds/att -- 9.9 (Week 13, 2022)
Passer Rtg -- 119.1 (Week 5, 2023)
The Jets had 182 yards on the ground in Week 1, a significant uptick from 2024. Last season, the Jets averaged just 91.8 rush yards per game. With Justin Field adding that dual-threat ability, the Bills defense will have to keep him on contain.
Watch out for Breece Hall, who rushed for 107 yards last week in the opener.
Fields has just 2 turnovers in 7 starts over the last 2 seasons (40 turnovers in his 1st 38 career starts). He had 0 turnovers and 0 off-target passes in Week 1 -- Fields' 1st career start with 0 off-target attempts (45th start)
Fields was also 3-of-3 passing on throws of 15+ air yds in Week 1 -- included in that was the 33-yd TD pass to Garrett Wilson.
Allen has an impressive resume against the Jets, no matter where he plays. He has a 9-4 record with 24 total TD against the Jets. However, he has 18 turnovers in his career vs Jets (his most TO vs any team)
That has changed in recent years. Allen is 3-0 with 9 total TD to just 1 TO in his last 3 games vs Jets .
White was questionable throughout the week, but he's good to play on Sunday. Massive for a Bills pass defense that has to contain Garrett Wilson today.