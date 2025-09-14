Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Jets vs. Bills live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Week 2 AFC East game

Two AFC East rivals square off in Week 2

By
1 min read

Fresh off one of the most thrilling comeback victories in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills venture into the AFC East slate of their schedule against the New York Jets in a Week 2 clash. The Bills overcame a 15-point deficit with 4:00 left to stun the Baltimore Ravens last week, riding off that emotional high against a Jets team that surprised the league in Week 1.

New York challenged the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final minutes of a 34-32 loss, highlighted by new quarterback Justin Fields going 16 of 22 for 218 yards with a touchdown. The Jets put up 394 yards of offense, as Breece Hall put up 108 rushing yards while Garrett Wilson had 95 receiving yards and a touchdown. This game is a crucial one for the Jets, as they look to avoid an 0-2 start and fall even further back in the AFC East race. 

The Bills are overwhelming favorites to win the division for the sixth consecutive seaosn, and can make a statement with a victory over the Jets on Sunday. Josh Allen is coming off a performance in which he finished with 251 passing yards in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 comeback, part of a 394-yard performance with two passing touchdowns. Allen had 424 total yards with four combined touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Week 1 victory. 

Can the Bills get to 2-0? Will the Jets make the AFC East race interesting? Be sure to follow along with analysis from this game in our live blog below! 

Where to watch Bills vs. Jets live

Updating Live
(16)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Looks like Allen injured his nose, but he's back in the game

Allen did not play the remaining 1:23 of the first quarter, but he appears to have injured his nose. No word if it's broken or not. The slow motion replay looked like the nose snapped.

Allen is back in the game to start the 2nd quarter. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:45 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Josh Allen leaves the game after a run

Allen goes into the sideline and runs to get treatment. We'll let you know what the injury is. Mitchell Trubisky enters the game. Allen was holding his nose. 

Trubisky enters the game and throws a 32-yard completion. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:42 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jets offense is just out of whack right now

Failed end around, lost 10 yards  

Arian Smith called offsides on a 17-yard catch that was later ruled incomplete. 

Garrett Wilson drop. 

0 points on three possessions. 9 plays for 20 yards. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:38 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Matt Prater still hasn't missed a kick for the Bills

Prater hit a chip-shot 28-yard FG for and hasn't missed a FG attempt nor extra point since the Bills signed him last week. Prater is filling in for Tyler Bass (injured reserve). Bills don't fully capitalize on Field fumble.

Bills 10, Jets 0 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:30 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
And Justin Fields reverts back to his old ways

On the 2nd play of the Jets ensuing possession, Fields fumbled and gave the ball back to the Bills. That's the 45th fumble by Fields since his rookie year in 2021, by far the most in the NFL. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:24 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Roughing the passer call leads to James Cook TD

Three plays later for Buffalo, James Cook punches it in for the TD -- after the roughing the passer call on 3rd-and-19 gave the Bills an automatic first down. Poor penalty by the Jets and the Bills capitalize. Cook had 5 carries for 22 yards and a scor on that opening drive. Allen was 1 of 3 for 4 yards. 

Bills 7, Jets 0 


Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:21 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Easy intentional grounding call on Josh Allen; Jets make blunder next play anyway

Allen didn't get his "push pass" back to the line of scrimmage. I guess that's what we can call it. Allen didn't even try to get the ball back to the LOS.

Didn't affect the Bills anyway, as Clemons hit Allen late on a 3rd-and-19. It's a bad penalty and really didn't affect the play, but that will be called every time. Just an easy call for the official to amke. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:17 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
JOSH ALLEN STIFF ARM

Allen had a 40-yard rush on a 3rd-and-8 eon just the third play of the game. Towards the end of the run, Allen used his massive frame to stiff arm Tony Adams at the end of the run. What can't Allen do? 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:11 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
AFC East statement game

The Bills are looking to take command of the AFC East after two weeks (no team in the division outside of the Bills won in Week 1). The Jets are looking to avoid an 0-2 start. This is a big one. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 5:02 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Justin Fields in Jets Debut

His Best Since

Team pts -- 32 (Week 6, 2024)

Total TD/TO -- 3-0 (Week 5, 2023)

Yds/att -- 9.9 (Week 13, 2022)

Passer Rtg -- 119.1 (Week 5, 2023)

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 4:44 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 12:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jets run game significantly better in Week 1

The Jets had 182 yards on the ground in Week 1, a significant uptick from 2024. Last season, the Jets averaged just 91.8 rush yards per game. With Justin Field adding that dual-threat ability, the Bills defense will have to keep him on contain. 

Watch out for Breece Hall, who rushed for 107 yards last week in the opener. 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 4:36 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 12:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Justin Fields just doesn't turn the ball over anymore

Fields has just 2 turnovers in 7 starts over the last 2 seasons (40 turnovers in his 1st 38 career starts). He had 0 turnovers and 0 off-target passes in Week 1 -- Fields' 1st career start with 0 off-target attempts (45th start)

Fields was also 3-of-3 passing on throws of 15+ air yds in Week 1 -- included in that was the 33-yd TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 4:29 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 12:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Will it be a surprise if Josh Allen has a big game against the Jets?

Allen has an impressive resume against the Jets, no matter where he plays. He has a 9-4 record with 24 total TD against the Jets. However, he has 18 turnovers in his career vs Jets (his most TO vs any team)

That has changed in recent years. Allen is 3-0 with 9 total TD to just 1 TO in his last 3 games vs Jets . 

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 4:04 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 12:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jets inactives vs. Bills
Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 3:34 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 11:34 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bills deleted this inactives post vs. Jets earlier: No Curtis Samuel or Ed Oliver
Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 3:31 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 11:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Tre'Davious White active for Bills

White was questionable throughout the week, but he's good to play on Sunday. Massive for a Bills pass defense that has to contain Garrett Wilson today.

Jeff Kerr
September 14, 2025, 3:06 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 11:06 am EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Myles Garrett On The Browns Being Considered Underdogs Against The Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Get More With Geico: Who Do The Chiefs Need To Get More From?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Jaguars at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Panthers at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Browns at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Broncos at Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    7:15

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Mahomes Set to Take on Eagles in Superbowl Rematch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Upset Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Breakout Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Bears at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Eagles at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Rams at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Bills at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    BREAKING: Cowboys, OG Tyler Smith Agree to 4-YR, $96M Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    NFL News & Notes: Ekeler, Reed Both Out Indefinitely After Injuries Thursday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    NFL News & Notes: Dolphins Hold Players-Only Meeting This Week

  • Image thumbnail
    4:10

    NFL News & Notes: DK Metcalf On Facing Seahawks "Just Another Game"

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    NFL Week 2 Fantasy Injury Report: Austin Ekeler Suffers Achillies Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Broncos HQ Sean Payton Takes Blame For Bo Nix Turnovers

See All NFL Videos