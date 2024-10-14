Jets vs. Bills live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, analysis for AFC East showdown

Bills run over Jets on first drive
No Cook, no problem so far for the Bills, whose opening drive consisted of 8 runs and just 1 pass. Ray Davis gained 48 yards on 6 carries, and Allen capped off the 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run.
It may only be Week 6, but Monday night's game between the Jets and Bills has an intensity befitting that of a playoff game. A big reason for that intensity is the fact that the winner of the game will find itself alone in first place in the AFC East heading into Week 7.
New York takes the field for the first time since the team fired former head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets, now led by interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, are hoping to wipe the slate clean on a season that is off to a disappointing 2-3 start. The biggest reason for the disappointing start has been an offense that ranks just 25th in the NFL in scoring. New York needs to do a better job protecting Aaron Rodgers after he was sacked eight times and hit 25 times the past two games.
Buffalo (3-2) is hoping to avoid its first-ever three-game losing streak with Josh Allen serving as its starting quarterback. Allen, who has not thrown an interception yet this year, is going up against a Jets defense that has allowed the fewest passing yards in football so far, led by All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis all night.
Date: Monday, Oct. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
Well, the Jets got Wilson and Hall involved on NY's first drive, but two short gains and an incomplete pass from Rodgers to Hall on third down forced the Jets to settle for a short FG and a 3-0 lead.
Still, a good start for the Jets' offense. They moved 54 yards on 8 plays, with Rodgers going 3 of 4 for 38 yards that included two completions to Wilson for 28 yards. Hall had 3 carries for 16 yards that included an 11-yard run.
Rodgers/Wilson chemistry: The lack of chemistry so far between Rodgers and Wilson has been surprising, to say the least. Will the duo finally get on track tonight?
Breece Hall breakout: Hall's struggles have contributed to the overall issues that current exist in NY. Braelon Allen has actually out-played Hall so far, yet Hall remains the team's starting running back. I'd expect the Jets to try to get Hall going early tonight.
Bills running game without Cook: Josh Allen has more than twice as many rushing yards this year than the Bills' third-leading rusher (Ray Davis). I'm curious to see how much work rookie Frank Gore Jr. will get tonight after being activated off of IR.
Unis aside, the Jets are obviously going through a lot of change. Along with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, Todd Downing is taking over as play-caller for Nathaniel Hackett.
Here's a closer look at all of the Jets' changes and what that teams for tonight.
The Jets are rocking their throwback uniforms from the 1960s. The Jets rocked these uniforms when they shocked the heavily favored Colts in Super Bowl III.
These are similar to Jets' primary uniforms that they wore from 1998-18, but with one notable change: tonight's face masks are gray, not green.
Bills wideout Khalil Shakir will play tonight after his status was questionable after he sustained an ankle injury during the team's loss to the Ravens. Shakir's presence is big as he is the Bills' reading receiver through five weeks.
Bills starting RB James Cook will be inactive tonight as he is currently labeled as questionable with a foot injury, via NFL Media. Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Frank Gore Jr. (who was recently promoted up from the practice squad) will be Buffalo's RB's tonight.