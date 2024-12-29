Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (4-11) in an intriguing NFL Week 17 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. This game had been circled ahead of the regular season when the Jets were projected to be an AFC East contender, but now Gang Green is already looking to the offseason after an underwhelming season. The Bills are in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but need to not play down to a lowly Jets team with two weeks left in the regular season. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 10-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.

How to watch Jets vs. Bills

Bills vs. Jets date: Sunday, Dec. 29

Bills vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Jets vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Bills vs. Jets, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. Buffalo played down to the New England Patriots in Week 16 and failed to cover the spread in a 24-21 win, but the model is projecting the Bills to make a statement on Sunday and cover in nearly 60% of simulations.

Buffalo is 9-6-0 ATS in 2024, and it already covered the spread in a 23-20 win against the Jets back in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Jets are 5-10-0 ATS on the season and coming off a 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams where they scored just one touchdown.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

