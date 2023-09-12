Jets vs. Bills score, takeaways: New York overcomes Aaron Rodgers injury with walk-off punt return TD in OT

The dreams of the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets lasted exactly four snaps.

After the defense held serve and forced the Buffalo Bills to punt on their opening drive and then Breece Hall ripped off a long run on the Jets' first offensive snap of the season, things were looking up. But once Leonard Floyd brought Rodgers down for a sack and the quarterback went back down to the turf after briefly getting up, it was clear thing things had gone awry.

Rodgers left the game and was quickly ruled out, then replaced under center by Zach Wilson, whom he had deposed as the starter following this offseason's blockbuster trade.

And yet, thanks mostly to an all-time disaster game from Josh Allen, the Jets still defeated the division rival Buffalo Bills, 22-16, in overtime. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson won it for the Jets with a 65-yard walk-off punt return touchdown, sending MetLife Stadium into a frenzy as the home team pulled off a shocking upset.

Beyond Rodgers, the story of the night was Allen's four-turnover game. He was picked off three times by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead and also lost a fumble. The first two interceptions came on forced passes deep into double coverage, while the third came when he tried to fit a pass in between two defenders but left the throw too far inside. Allen's fumble set up a late go-ahead field goal by Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein, but there was enough time left for Allen to lead the Bills back down the field to set up Tyler Bass' 50-yard kick to send it into overtime.

Buffalo began the extra period with the ball, but quickly went three-and-out. That set up Gipson's dramatic play, which was just the third overtime punt return touchdown in NFL history.

Why the Jets won

Their dominant defense stepped up and forced FOUR turnovers, keeping things close for just long enough that the offense was finally able to put some points on the board. Jordan Whitehead had the game of his life, recording more interceptions during this contest than he had during any previous season of his career. But the Jets also shut down the deep part of the field throughout the game, limiting Allen to only 5.8 yards per attempt, with three completions and three interceptions on throws of more than 15 air yards. They held Buffalo running backs James Cook and Latavius Murray to 54 yards on 14 carries.

Meanwhile, their young stars made huge plays on offense. Breece Hall's playing time was limited in his first game back from tearing his ACL and meniscus last season, but he still managed 147 yards on his 11 touches. And Garrett Wilson was the only Jet with more than three receptions, and he made one of the best touchdown grabs you'll see all year. (See below.)

Why the Bills lost

Turnovers. That's pretty much it. Allen gave away what should have been a sure win by repeatedly giving the Jets the ball.

Turning point

There is only one option here.

On the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage, Leonard Floyd came around the left side of the New York offensive line and grabbed hold of Rodgers, eventually throwing him to the turf. Rodgers' left foot appeared to get caught up under his and Floyd's bodies, and he remained down on the field after the play. He was eventually helped off and into the blue medical tent, then taken to the locker room on a cart.

Just like that, everything changed in an instant. I know they ended up winning the game, but this could be the turning point of their season.

Highlight play(s)

Where do we start?

We have to spotlight running back Breece Hall, who was wildly explosive in his first game back after tearing his ACL and meniscus last season. He had a big run on New York's first snap of the game, but the real highlight was an 83-yard scamper early in the second quarter that set up the Jets' first score of the game.

As if that weren't enough, Garrett Wilson came through with an early Catch of the Year nominee. Despite a pretty bad throw by Zach Wilson on what was supposed to be a back-shoulder fade, Garrett Wilson reached back inside and tipped the ball into the air with his right hand, then hauled it in while falling to his back.

Oh, and then there was Gipson's walk-off score.

The Hard Knocks hero made a name for himself in his first career game.

What's next

The Bills are 0-1 and host the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend in a 1 p.m. ET start. Vegas enters 1-0 after defeating the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The 1-0 Jets travel to Dallas for a late-afternoon battle with Micah Parsons and the terrifying Cowboys defense, which is fresh off an absolute destruction of the Giants. We don't yet know for sure whether or not they will have Rodgers under center, but it seems quite unlikely.