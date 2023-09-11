Ahead of Monday Night Football's game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, a public safety alert was sent out due to severe weather in the East Rutherford area. Fans were asked to seek shelter due to the storm.

The alert said, "MetLife Stadium. From New Jersey State Police, There is severe weather approaching. All patrons may seek shelter inside the stadium inside your vehicles or the walk over bridge to American Dream. Please do not gather at entrances. Event staff are available to guide and assist you."

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, and there have been no delay announcements yet.

There is a flash flood warning in East Rutherford, New Jersey, until 8 p.m. ET and a flash flood warning for Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey until 8:45 p.m. ET, according to weather.com.

According to Mike Garafolo, the weather is clearing up and the rain has stopped at MetLife.

At kickoff, wind is expected to be 5 mph with 89% humidity and 78% cloud coverage.