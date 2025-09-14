AFC East rivals face off in Week 2 NFL action as the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets. Josh Allen and the Bills rallied for 22 fourth-quarter points to complete a 41-40 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Jets hosted their former starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and fell at home, 34-32, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Buffalo is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 47.5. The Bills are -286 money line favorites (risk $286 to win $100), while the Jets are +230 underdogs.

Where to watch Bills vs. Jets on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jets vs. Bills betting preview

Odds: Bills -6.5, over/under 47.5

Both teams managed to cover the spread in Week 1, but Buffalo has the advantage after going 12-8 against the spread last season while New York finished 2024 at 6-11 ATS. The Bills also have the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, winning four of the last five meetings, including a 23-20 win at MetLife Stadium last October. Allen has had his own share of success against this division rival, throwing for 2,949 yards with 16 touchdowns in 13 career games.



The Jets had the better Week 1 defensively, however. Gang Green allowed 271 yards on Sunday afternoon, while the Bills allowed the second-most yards all week at 432. (Only the Ravens allowed more total yards, giving up 497 to Buffalo.) The Jets' defense has also forced Allen into making mistakes, as he has 11 career interceptions against New York. Justin Fields was solid in his Jets regular-season debut, throwing for 218 yards with one touchdown.

Model's Bills vs. Jets predictions, picks

The Bills will have the opportunity in Week 2 to build an early lead and keep it after having to mount a massive late-game comeback against Baltimore. Aaron Glenn's defense allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in Week 1, but the Jets will be tested mightily by a Bills offense that handed the ball off 31 times while also maintaining its superior passing game. SportsLine's model projects Buffalo will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

