Who's Playing

Denver @ New York

Current Records: Denver 0-3; New York 0-3

What to Know

The New York Jets will take on the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at MetLife Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New York this past Sunday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 36-7 walloping at the Indianapolis Colts' hands. The Jets were down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.79 yards per passing attempt. Darnold's longest connection was to WR Braxton Berrios for 28 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the contest between Denver and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday was not particularly close, with the Broncos falling 28-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got one touchdown from WR Tim Patrick.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with New York going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 263.7 on average. The Broncos have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NFL Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Jets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York and Denver both have one win in their last two games.