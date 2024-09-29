Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (2-1) host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (1-2) in an NFL Week 4 battle on CBS and Paramount+. Rodgers has the Jets rolling with back-to-back wins, most recently shutting down the New England Patriots 24-3. Meanwhile, Nix got his first NFL win as the Broncos got their first victory of the season, upsetting Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers 24-7. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are 8-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

How to watch Broncos vs. Jets

Jets vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Jets vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Jets

Week 4 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Jets

The SportsLine computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Jets vs. Broncos, the model is backing New York to cover the spread at home. The Jets already have an advantage because they play at home and got extra rest after facing New England on Thursday night in Week 3. The Broncos, on the other hand, practiced in West Virginia this week instead of returning home after the win in Tampa Bay and could show fatigue from being on the road for so long.

New York's pass defense ranks fourth in the NFL with just 150.7 average yards allowed and one passing touchdown. Nix has a 62.8% completion rate and has yet to throw a touchdown in the NFL. The Broncos pass defense ranks second in the league and will challenge Rodgers, but the model is still confident in New York to cover.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

The game will be broadcast on CBS.