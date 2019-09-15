Jets vs. Browns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jets vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Jets (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Jets 0-1-0; Cleveland 0-1-0
Last Season Records: N.Y. Jets 4-12-0; Cleveland 7-8-1;
What to Know
Cleveland will take on the Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. Cleveland doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
Last week, the Browns couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They have to be aching after a bruising 13-43 loss to Tennessee. If the Browns were hoping to take revenge for the 9-12 defeat against Tennessee the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
The last time they met, the Jets were the 27-23 winner over Buffalo. Last Sunday? They had no such luck. The Jets and Buffalo were almost perfectly matched up, but the Jets suffered an agonizing 16-17 loss. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Jets had been the slight favorite coming in.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland was third worst when it came to yards allowed per game last season, with the squad gave up 393 on average. But the Jets ranked fourth worst with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 299.2 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.99
Odds
The Browns are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Jets.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Browns as a 2.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
N.Y. Jets have won three out of their last four games against Cleveland.
- Sep 20, 2018 - Cleveland 21 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Oct 08, 2017 - Cleveland 14 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Oct 30, 2016 - Cleveland 28 vs. N.Y. Jets 31
- Sep 13, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 31 vs. Cleveland 10
