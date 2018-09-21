Jets vs. Browns: Live scores, updates, results, stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'
Cleveland hosts the Jets looking for its first win in 20 games, and we're following all the action
After a heartbreaking tie to the Steelers in Week 1 and a soul-crushing loss to the Saints in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns are back for more.
The Browns and their 19-game winless streak are square in the national spotlight on Thursday when they host the Jets in a primetime game that the Browns are actually favored to win, which almost never happens, The last time the Browns were favored to win a home game came in December 2015, but this game will mark the first time the Browns have been favored to win at home under Hue Jackson.
The Browns are clearly feeling the pressure because they're pulling out all the stops for Thursday's game: They have a a new kicker (Greg Joseph), they'll be wearing new uniforms (Color Rush) and they've even spiced up their end zones for the game.
The only thing the Browns need to do now is actually win a game. To do that, they'll have to beat a Jets team that absolutely sputtered to a 20-12 loss in Week 2 after routing the Lions 48-17 in Week 1.
It's been 635 days since the last time the Cleveland Browns won a football game, but who's keeping track? Keep it locked here as we provide updates, highlights and all the fun from the Jets-Browns game in Cleveland.
