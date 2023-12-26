The Cleveland Browns will attempt to clinch a playoff berth for just the second time in 21 years when they play their final home game of the 2023 NFL season against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland (10-5), which ended a 17-year postseason drought in 2020, cruised past Houston, 36-22, on the road last weekend for its third straight victory. New York (6-9) edged Washington 30-28 for its second win in three games.

Jets vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -7

Jets vs. Browns over/under: 36.5 points

Jets vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -336, New York +263

CLE: Browns are 5-0 against the spread as home favorites this season

NYJ: Jets are 1-4-1 ATS on the road in 2023



Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has been one of the best teams in the NFL this season at home, where it has won five straight to improve to 7-1. The Browns are on their fourth quarterback this year in former Jet Joe Flacco, who has thrown for more than 300 yards in three consecutive contests and made at least two touchdown passes in each of his four starts. The 38-year-old amassed 368 passing yards and three TD tosses against the Texans after registering 374 yards versus Chicago the previous week, two of the top eight efforts of his 16-year career.

Amari Cooper came up with a huge performance in Week 16, setting the club record for most receiving yards in a game with 265 on 11 catches. The 29-year-old wideout has posted back-to-back 100-yard performances to become the first receiver in team history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Cooper gained 173 yards on Sunday before halftime, falling two shy of Josh Gordon's club record for most in one half of a contest. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jets can cover

New York owned a 20-point lead at halftime against the Commanders but squandered it before prevailing on Greg Zuerlein's 54-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The 35-year-old kicker made all three of his attempts in the game and has missed just once in 31 tries this season for a 96.8% success rate, the second-best in the NFL behind Dallas' Brandon Aubrey (33-for-33). The Jets recorded a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter on Sunday after scoring a total of one in their previous 14 games this year.

Breece Hall was the offensive star for New York, rushing for 95 yards and two TDs while hauling in 12 passes for a season-high 96 receiving yards. The 22-year-old running back became the first player in team history to record at least 75 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in one game. Hall played a key role in the Jets' 31-30 victory at Cleveland last season, gaining 50 yards on the ground and making a TD catch. See which team to pick here.

