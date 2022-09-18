The New York Jets will try to secure their first win of the season when they travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on Paramount+. The Jets suffered a lopsided 24-9 defeat at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Browns pulled off an upset on the road against the Carolina Panthers last week behind a strong rushing performance. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Jets vs. Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a 6-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points is 40. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Jets vs. Browns

Jets vs. Browns date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Jets vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Browns TV: CBS

Jets vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Browns vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Browns, the model is backing the Over to hit with ease. The Browns featured a steady diet of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in their victory over the Panthers last week. Chubb finished with 22 carries for 141 yards, while Hunt added 70 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

New York, meanwhile, played from behind for most of the game against the Ravens, finishing with just 17 rushing attempts for 83 yards. Michael Carter carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards. New York had success in the passing game, as Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and a touchdown. Five different receivers had at least five receptions, including Corey Davis, who led the team with 77 receiving yards.

SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 43 points on Sunday, helping the Over hit in well over 50% of simulations.

