The Cleveland Browns aim for their first four-game winning streak in three years when they kick off Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season against the visiting New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland (10-5) last won four consecutive contests in 2020, doing so on two occasions en route to ending its 17-year postseason drought. The Browns rolled to a 36-22 triumph at Houston last weekend for their third straight triumph and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory against New York (6-9), which has won two of three after edging Washington 30-28 on Sunday.

Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Browns odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 34.5. Before making any Browns vs. Jets picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Jets and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Browns:

Jets vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -7.5

Jets vs. Browns over/under: 34.5 points

Jets vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -362, New York +283

CLE: Browns are 5-0 against the spread as home favorites this season

NYJ: Jets are 1-4-1 ATS on the road in 2023



Jets vs. Browns picks: See picks at SportsLine



Jets vs. Browns live stream: Stream TNF on Amazon Prime

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland's offense has gotten back on track, averaging 29 points during its winning streak after being held to 19 or fewer in three consecutive contests. One reason for the resurgence has been Joe Flacco, who has thrown for 1,053 yards and eight touchdowns over the last three games. At 38 years and 342 days, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP is the third-oldest quarterback in NFL history to record three straight 300-yard passing performances behind Tom Brady and Warren Moon.

The Browns are 10th in the NFL in scoring with an average of 23 points per game but also possess one of the top defenses in the league. They are first in total defense (260.3 yards allowed), are the best team versus the pass (160.1) and rank 10th against the run (100.2). Cleveland is tied for second with 25 takeaways, third with 16 interceptions and ninth with 44 sacks as defensive end Myles Garrett shares seventh place with 13. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jets can cover

After scoring fewer than 14 points in six straight games, New York has picked it up offensively. The Jets have recorded 30 points twice in their last three outings after reaching that mark just once in their first 12 contests of the season. The club racked up 381 yards of total offense against the Commanders and found the end zone twice in the first 5:23 of the game to double its season total of touchdowns in the opening quarter.

Breece Hall has been a major contributor in New York's recent offensive surge. The 22-year-old running back gained 40 yards on the ground while making eight catches for 86 yards and a TD in a 30-6 victory against Houston in Week 14. The Jets reverted to their unproductive ways a week later at Miami, but bounced back versus Washington last Sunday, with Hall rushing for 95 yards and a pair of scores while hauling in 12 passes for a season-high 96 receiving yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Browns vs. Jets picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 36 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. Jets on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Jets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.