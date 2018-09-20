Jets vs. Browns odds: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions from model on 53-36 roll

Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will have their eye on Thursday Night Football, which pits the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets to start Week 3. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie is at 8:20 p.m. ET. After an Opening Day tie against the Steelers, the Browns nearly pulled off the upset in New Orleans, but missed two field goals and two extra points. The Jets, coming off a Week 1 blowout win in Detroit, struggled against a relentless Dolphins defense to drop their Sunday home opener. You can expect these squads to lay it all out on the field in search of a much-needed victory. In the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, Cleveland opened as a 3-5-point home favorite and is now laying 3. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from 40 to 41.

The model has factored in Darnold's inexperience. While he has thrown for more than 500 yards over his first two games, he has also tossed three interceptions, including a pick-six in his first NFL pass.

Darnold didn't have much help last week. After a rousing Week 1 performance, Jets running back Isaiah Crowell struggled mightily on Sunday against Miami, rushing for just 35 yards on 12 carries. Dooming Gang Green were two trips to the red zone resulting in no points as well as seven penalties, almost quadruple the Dolphins' total.

Just because the Jets struggled in Week 2 doesn't mean they can't keep it within the spread on "Thursday Night Football."

The Browns may be one of the darlings of the NFL after their performance on "Hard Knocks," but they still haven't won a game since Week 16 of the 2016 season against the Chargers. Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor has just two passing touchdowns this season, but did show promise with his legs in Week 1, rushing for 77 yards and a score against the Steelers. Cleveland is in the bottom half of the NFL in points per game at 19.5, passing yards per game (192.0), and total yards allowed on defense (747).

Taylor has the elusiveness to dodge defenders, but he'll need to ride a strong rushing attack to victory. Carlos Hyde, who spent the previous four seasons in San Francisco, has struggled to get on track this year. He's getting plenty of touches (38), but is netting a scant 2.8 yards per carry despite two scores. He's also not much of a pass-catching threat.

