Jets vs. Browns odds: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 53-36 run

Two rising AFC squads square off on "Thursday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium when the Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor led the Browns into New Orleans on Sunday and nearly knocked off the Saints. Meanwhile, the Jets have an early Rookie of the Year candidate in Sam Darnold, who led Gang Green to an opening-week victory in Detroit before falling short in Week 2 against the Dolphins. The Browns opened as 3.5-point home favorites and are now laying three. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched down from 40 to 39.5.

The model has considered that the Jets' offense, which looked explosive against the Lions, bogged down against the Dolphins. New York was shut out in the first half before putting up 12 second-half points in an eight-point loss. Darnold, who completed 76 percent of his pass attempts in his NFL debut, threw two costly interceptions Sunday while completing just 61 percent of his throws. While he has amassed more than 500 passing yards over his first two games, he has tossed three interceptions, including a pick-six on his first pass in Detroit.

Just because the Jets struggled in Week 2 doesn't mean they can't keep it within the spread on "Thursday Night Football." The model also knows the Browns failed to close out a win against the Saints after missing two field goals and two extra points. Taylor will also need to escape an imposing Jets front seven hellbent on disrupting the offense.

Taylor has the elusiveness to dodge defenders, but he'll need to ride a strong rushing attack to victory. Carlos Hyde, who spent the previous four seasons in San Francisco, has struggled to get on track this year. He's getting plenty of touches (38), but is netting a scant 2.8 yards per carry despite two scores. He's also not much of a pass-catching threat.

