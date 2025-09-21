The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New York Jets in an NFL Week 3 matchup on Sunday where the Buccaneers get to play at home for the first time, and the Jets travel away from MetLife Stadium for the first time this season. Tampa Bay (2-0) has won a pair of thrilling games to open the season. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons, 23-20, on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Emeka Egbuka with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Week 1. Then in Week 2 on Monday Night Football, Mayfield orchestrated an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive as Rachaad White scored with six seconds left in a 20-19 win. Meanwhile, the Jets are 0-2 and are coming off a 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tampa Bay is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jets vs. Buccaneers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. The Buccaneers are -337 money line favorites (risk $337 to win $100), while the Jets are +266 underdogs. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Jets picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Jets vs. Buccaneers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers vs. Jets betting preview

Odds: Buccaneers -6.5, over/under 43

Tampa Bay was the slight underdog in each of its first two games this season, so the Buccaneers will be in an unfamiliar position this season as the touchdown favorites. The Buccaneers went 5-5 as the favorite, including 3-3 as a home favorite, last season. Tampa Bay was 10-8 overall ATS, including the playoffs, last year, and the Bucs are coming off winning their fourth straight NFC South title. Egbuka, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is off to a strong start in his rookie season with three touchdowns over his first two games at receiver for Tampa Bay.

The Jets are the perfect example of how quickly the perspective of a team can drastically change over an NFL season. After not many outsiders expected much from the Jets this season, especially offensively, New York scored 32 points against the Steelers and was mostly lauded despite a 34-32 loss. Fast forward one week, and Justin Fields and the Jets could barely move the ball against the Bills, resulting in a 30-10 loss. Their only touchdown came while Fields was out due to concussion protocol, as veteran backup Tyrod Taylor led New York to the score as tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught his first career touchdown. The Jets went 6-11 ATS last season. Fields has been ruled out for this game, with Taylor set to start.

Model's Jets vs. Buccaneers prediction, picks

Tampa Bay hasn't dominated an opponent yet, but the model doesn't expect the Buccaneers to need final-minute heroics in Week 3, as it predicts Tampa Bay to cover the 7-point spread. The Jets rank 30th in scoring defense (32 points per game), and they've allowed at least 30 points in both contests this season. Even though Taylor led New York to a touchdown last week, it was against a soft defense in a 30-3 score at the time. Taylor has started just five games in the prior three seasons. Even with Chris Godwin still working back from his knee injury, Tampa Bay has too much offensive firepower for New York to keep up with, leaving the model to project the Buccaneers to cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.