Two teams with surprising seasons face off in an intriguing NFL Week 10 matchup when Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (3-6) on CBS. The Cardinals have shocked the league through the first nine weeks of the season and enter Sunday's meeting on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Jets' season has gone in the opposite direction and not lived up to expectations, although the team did manage a 21-13 win against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Jets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Jets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. New York is the -128 money line favorite (risk $128 to win $100), while Arizona is a +108 underdog.

Cardinals vs. Jets date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Cardinals vs. Jets time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Cardinals vs. Jets, the model is backing Arizona to cover the spread. The Jets have had a few extra days of rest since they played last Thursday and will put the second-best passing defense in the NFL up against Murray on Sunday. However, they are 1-4-0 against the spread on the road this season and have not consistently contained mobile quarterbacks.

Arizona is 3-2-0 ATS at home, covering their last two games at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals also have a top-10 rushing attack that is averaging 149.7 yards per game, and it will go up against a Jets rushing defense that is allowing 132.4 yards per game. These teams have the potential to play each other very close, and the model is leaning on Arizona to cover the spread at home. You may be able to stream the game here.

