After a brief COVID-19 scare, the New York Jets are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium as scheduled on Sunday. On Friday, the Jets sent all coaches and players home from their New Jersey facility after a player registered a "presumptive positive" test for COVID-19. However, additional tests came back negative, with the player registering a false positive.

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the Jets said in a statement. "Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone's health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing and contact tracing.

"As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

With that out of the way, we can now focus on the game itself. In this space we'll be diving deep into all the betting angles of this matchup, delivering you a detailed look at the line movement as well as some intriguing player props. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Cardinals (-7) at Jets

The line originally opened up at Cardinals -8 but dipped a half-point rather quickly. That fall continued on Monday, with the spread dipping as low as Cardinals -6.5 before creeping back up throughout the week. It held firm at Cardinals -7 for the bulk of the week but did tick up a half-point to Cardinals -7.5 on Friday evening before coming back down by Saturday afternoon.

The pick: Cardinals -7. Sam Darnold has already been ruled out for this contest, which puts veteran Joe Flacco into the starting spot under center for this game. He has the tough tasks of trying to go toe-to-toe with Kyler Murray, who is 6-2-2 ATS on the road in his career, including a 4-1 ATS road record in the Eastern time zone. Meanwhile, the Jets are 0-4 both SU and ATS to begin the year. While they may have had extended time to prepare for this game after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, that historically hasn't worked out well for them. Since 2017, New York is 1-8 ATS on extended rest, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

Over/Under 47.5

This total has been pretty consistent since it opened. It did jump to 47.5 for a period on Monday but largely held true at 47 most of the week before ticking back up to 47.5 over the weekend.

The pick: Over 47.5. I could see this being a sneaky high-scoring game. Both the Jets and Cardinals have pass defenses that each quarterback should be able to take advantage of, ranking 22nd (Jets) and 23rd (Cardinals) in the league, according to Football Outsiders. While Joe Flacco certainly isn't the same quarterback that led Baltimore to a Super Bowl title years ago, he should be stable enough to put steady the ship for New York and put points on the board. The Over is 3-1 for the Jets to open up 2020, and the Cardinals are averaging 24.5 points per game to this point.

Best prop bets

Kyler Murray total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-170). Murray has thrown for multiple touchdowns over the past two weeks and is now facing a secondary that allowed Brett Rypien to throw for multiple scores last week. If he can do it, so can Murray.

Chase Edmonds total rushing and receiving yards: Over 33.5 (-115). Kenyan Drake was a bit banged up by the end of Arizona's Week 4 matchup, which could open the door for Edmonds. Even without the injury, he's looked like the more explosive runner out of that backfield. He's averaging 33.1 scrimmage yards to this point, and I expect his role to increase.

DeAndre Hopkins total receptions: Over 6.5 (+120). Hopkins is averaging 11.5 targets and 9.8 receptions from Kyler Murray this season. To get plus money here seems like highway robbery.

Jamison Crowder total receptions: Over 5.5 (+100). While his quarterback may be different in this game, Crowder is a key piece to the New York passing attack. He's seen double-digit targets in both of his games this year and is averaging seven receptions per game. I don't expect those totals to dip much at all with Flacco under center.

Frank Gore rushing yards: Under 34.5 (-115). This centers around Le'Veon Bell and whether or not he is activated off IR for this game. If that's the case, I'd look to hit the under here. Gore's carries will certainly take a dip. Even with Bell out of the lineup last week, Gore failed to reach this total.