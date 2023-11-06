The Los Angeles Chargers will seek their fifth consecutive victory in the all-time series when they wrap up Week 9 of the 2023 NFL schedule by visiting the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles (3-4), which hasn't lost to New York in the regular season since 2011, avoided a third straight defeat this year by cruising past the Chicago Bears 30-13 on Sunday Night Football last week. The Jets (4-3) are seeking just their second four-game winning streak in eight years after edging the New York Giants 13-10 in overtime in Week 8.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Chargers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Chargers vs. Jets picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on an 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chargers vs. Jets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Chargers:

Jets vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Jets vs. Chargers over/under: 40 points

Jets vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles -183, New York +153

LAC: Chargers are 8-4 against the spread on the road since the start of the 2022 season

NYJ: Under has hit in five of the Jets' last six home games

Jets vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jets vs. Chargers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert had a strong first half against Chicago last week, as he racked up 212 of his 298 passing yards and made all three of his touchdown tosses before intermission. With 15,979 career yards, Herbert is 440 away from passing Peyton Manning for most by a QB through his first four seasons in NFL history. The 25-year-old guided the Chargers to a 34-28 victory over the Jets as a rookie in 2020, completing 37-of-49 attempts for 366 yards and three TDs.

Austin Ekeler made his 30th career scoring reception in Week 8, tying James Brooks and Brian Westbrook for fourth-most by a running back in the Super Bowl era. The 28-year-old Ekeler became the seventh player in NFL history with at least 30 career TDs both rushing (35) and receiving. He has recorded 40 overall touchdowns since the start of the 2021 season, with no other player registering 30 in that span. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets' defense ranks fifth against the pass with an average of 184.4 yards allowed through the air. It was especially stingy last week, limiting the Giants to minus-9 passing yards, the fewest by a team since Cleveland had minus-9 on Dec.3, 2000 against Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson eclipsed the 200-yard mark for just the second time this season, recording 240 on 17 completions, including 50 on a touchdown pass to running back Breece Hall.

Wilson made back-to-back 29-yard completions to set up the game-tying field goal last week, becoming the first quarterback since 2000 to win a game after completing multiple pass attempts for at least 25 yards within the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has three TD tosses and one interception in his last four contests after registering two and four, respectively, in his first three outings of the season. Wilson completed just 52% of his attempts over the Jets' first three games this year, but has a 62% completion rate over the last four. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Jets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 41 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Chargers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.