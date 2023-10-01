The Kansas City Chiefs will try to extend the New York Jets' misery when the two teams collide on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (1-2) have dropped consecutive games since winning their season-opener against the Bills, a game that was marred by the season-ending Achilles injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They are coming off a 15-10 loss to the Patriots. The Chiefs (2-1) have won back-to-back games since losing to the Lions in the opener, including a 41-10 victory over the Bears last week.



Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an eight-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you make any Jets vs. Chiefs picks of your own, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving New York.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Jets. He is 45-29-2 (+1397) on his last 76 picks in games involving New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Jets vs. Chiefs from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jets spread: Kansas City -8

Chiefs vs. Jets over/under: 41.5 points

Chiefs vs. Jets money line: Kansas City -424, New York +326

KC: Chiefs rank fifth in total offense (390.3 yards per game)

NYJ: Jets are ninth in yards per play allowed (4.8)

Chiefs vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. Jets live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense is coming off its best game of the season. With global superstar Taylor Swift famously watching from a suite, the Chiefs set season-highs in points (41), rushing yards (153), passing yards (303) and total yards (456). They also had 31 first downs and owned more than 36 minutes of possession.

In addition, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling once again. Wilson, who regained the starting job after the injury to Aaron Rodgers, has the lowest passer rating (57.0) in the NFL this season. He finished last in passer rating in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. See which team to back here.

Why the Jets can cover

Despite the team's 1-2 start, New York still has the ability to play elite defense. Last week, the Jets held New England quarterback Mac Jones to 201 passing yards on 15-of-29 passing and a 85.6 rating. The New York defense ranks ninth in the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.8).

In addition, the Jets face a potentially vulnerable Kansas City run defense. Last week, the Chiefs gave up 116 rushing yards on 26 carries (4.5 yards per carry) to the Bears. That bodes well for New York running back Breece Hall, who is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. Chiefs picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Jets spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 45-29 on picks involving the Jets, and find out.