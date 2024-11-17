Two AFC teams in desperate need of a win face off in NFL Week 11 as the New York Jets (3-7) host the Indianapolis Colts (4-6) on CBS and Paramount+. Aaron Rodgers and company continued their disappointing 2024 campaign in Week 10 when they were embarrassed by Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, 31-6. Things haven't been much better for the Colts, who will turn back to Anthony Richardson after Joe Flacco threw three interceptions in a 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Colts odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. New York is a -202 money line favorite (risk $202 to win $100), while Indianapolis is a +167 underdog.



How to watch Colts vs. Jets

Jets vs. Colts date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Jets vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 11 NFL picks for Colts vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Jets vs. Colts, the model is backing Under 43.5 total points to be scored. The Under has hit six times for the Colts this season and five times for the Jets, including the home team's last two outings when they scored fewer than 15 points. Neither team has had consistent offense, with Indy fluctuating between two mediocre QBs and Rodgers not living up to expectations for New York.

The Jets are also 2-2-0 against the spread at home, so they don't have a clear advantage in that category either. One thing New York has going for it is a top-10 defense going up against in discombobulated offense, which is another reason why the model has the Under hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.



