Robert Saleh and the New York Jets (2-5) will visit Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Thursday Night Football. The Colts are 13-4-1 against the spread in their last 18 games on Thursday, while the over is 4-0 in the Jets' last four games as an underdog. The over has also hit in the last two games for both teams.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is favored by 10 points in the latest Jets vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 45. Before locking in your Colts vs. Jets picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 9 of the 2021 season.



Now, here are several NFL odds and Thursday Night Football betting lines for Colts vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Colts spread: Colts -10

Jets vs. Colts over-under: 45 points

Jets vs. Colts money line: Colts -550, Jets +400

IND: Colts are 5-3 against the spread

NYJ: Over is 4-0 in Jets' last four games as underdogs



Why the Colts can cover

Jonathan Taylor is a dynamic playmaker for the Colts' offense and has three straight games with over 100 yards from scrimmage. Against the Tennessee Titans, he finished with 16 carries for 70 yards and a rushing touchdown. Taylor also caught three passes for 52 yards. On the first play of the game, the Wisconsin product caught a swing pass and ran up the right sideline for a 37-yard gain.

Taylor has rushed for a score in five straight matchups and should be favored to make it six on Thursday Night Football. The New York Jets have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns and 115.1 rushing yards per game. The 2020 second-round pick is a complete back who can pose problems for the Jets' defense running the ball or catching passes out the backfield.

Why the Jets can cover

New York's offense exploded against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets finished with a season-high 511 total yards of offense with 6.6 yards per play. Quarterback Mike White started his first career game since rookie Zach Wilson was out with a knee injury. White went 37-of-45 for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

Rookie running back Michael Carter had his best game as a pro, posting 15 carries for 77 yards with a score and also adding nine catches for 95 yards. The shifty tailback made defenders miss in the open field and was a safety valve for White. New York was down 11 points with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but showed plenty of resilience in its comeback victory. The Jets hope to carry this momentum into Thursday Night Football.

How to make Jets vs. Colts picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points.

