AFC East hosts NFC East as the New York Jets welcome the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Jets are reeling from their recent 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins and will be without quarterback Zach Wilson, who is in concussion protocol. The Commanders are coming off of their fifth straight loss, most recently coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams 28-20.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are three-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Commanders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.



How to watch Commanders vs. Jets

Jets vs. Commanders date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Jets vs. Commanders time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Commanders TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Commanders streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Jets vs. Commanders, the model is picking New York (-3) to cover the spread. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention and neither has been consistent this season. There are also questions for both teams under center, as the Commanders go back to starting Sam Howell and the Jets will turn to Trevor Siemian with Wilson sidelined. The one thing the Jets have going for them is that they still have one of the better defenses in the league, ranking second overall against the pass (170.4 yards per game).

Sunday's game promises to be a low-scoring one, with New York's defense making it very difficult for Howell and the Commanders to get into the end zone.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

